A 35-year-old Polish tourist drowned in the sea by Primorsko. His body was found in the area of lifeguard Post 1 on the northern beach, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Burgas said Thursday.

The incident was reported around 19:20 yesterday. At that time the beach was unguarded.

The man arrived in Bulgaria via Burgas Airport border checkpoint on August 29. He was staying at a hotel in Primorsko. The body of the drowned man was taken for autopsy to the Forensic Medicine Department of the University Multidisciplinary Hospital for Active Treatment - Burgas.

Last week, the Interior Ministry reported five cases of people who drowned at resorts along the southern Black Sea coast.