Interior Ministry's Deputy Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev will be nominated as Secretary General of the institution, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told journalists in Parliament on Friday. He added that his nomination was to be discussed in the Council of Ministers and proposed for coordination with the President.

Petar Todorov resigned from the position on August 30. On August 18, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said he wanted Todorov removed for failing to do his job. On August 23, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov submitted a formal proposal and asked the President to issue a decree as called for by the law. The President announced shortly that he was not going to do that because the Minister's motives were purely political and because the proposal was part of a "full-scale purge" at the Ministry.