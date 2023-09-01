Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov commented for the press Friday that his expectations are for the government to come - as agreed - to the point where the he will rotate the top office with GERB's Mariya Gabriel, who is now Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. "For as long as there is political support in Parliament, we will continue to work on our programme," he said when reporters asked him about the future of the Denkov-Gabriel government.

When they put together the government in June 2023, Denkov's Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria coalition and GERB-UDF agreed that during the first nine months of the government it would be headed by Denkov and Gabriel would be Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, and during the second nine months Gabriel will take over as Prime Minister and Denkov would be Deputy Prime Minister.

Denkov recently said that he will likely take the education portfolio due to his competence.