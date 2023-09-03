Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel wroteon Facebook that she is leaving on a working visit to Brussels. She said that on Monday she will meet European Commission Executive Vice President for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Mariya Gabriel added that she will attend a meeting with the leadership of the European People's Party (EPP) and will have a meeting with leader Manfred Weber.

Gabriel's previous working visit to Brussels was in June. During her visit, she held bilateral meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.