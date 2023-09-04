Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Monday thanked his Bulgarian counterpart Nikolay Denkov for Sofia's support at a hard time for his country. The two held their first meeting online on Shmyhal's initiative, the Council of Ministers said on Facebook.

Denkov stressed that Bulgaria is aware of the high geopolitical stakes and will continue to help as long as necessary. Shmyhal also thanked Bulgaria for supporting a start of EU accession talks with Kyiv. He expressed a hope that Sofia's position would remain unchanged at the next steps of the EU accession process.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev said Bulgaria would continue to support Ukraine, including with additional military aid, adding that this is a process, not a one-off act. He gave a talk at the opening of the academic year at the Rakovski Defence College.