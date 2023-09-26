American companies hold the 4th place among foreign investors in Bulgaria, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, Olivier Marquette, said at a working breakfast in Sofia. Their direct investments are over 2.9 billion dollars. Separately, Canadian companies have invested over 600 million dollars and created about 5,000 jobs. These figures could be improved if we had a more favorable business environment and wider digitization, Marquette added.

The main goal of the government is the full integration of the country into the European and Euro-Atlantic structures, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said. The cabinet is much more stable than it seems, the prime minister pointed out. "Of course, there are tensions and disputes, as well as interests that we have to face and put in some useful frameworks for the state," Denkov added.