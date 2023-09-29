The workers at Maritsa East mines protested in Bulgaria on Friday against the authorities' plans to develop coal-mining areas, which foreclose the fate of the industry. Miners and energy workers insist that the state renegotiate with the European Commission the deadline for closing coal-fired power plants. Under the Green Energy Transition Commitments, the shutdown must be completed by 2026. Protesters are demanding that the shutdown be delayed until 2038.

The road at the Passage of the Republic (Hainboaz) near Gurkovo was blocked. There was also a demonstration on the Trakia highway in the Stara Zagora region, on the roads to Haskovo and between Galabovo - Dimitrovgrad.

The miners from Bobov Dol mine conducted a motorcade along the Struma highway and the main road E-79 near Dupnitsa. An action has also been announced at the crossroads near the village of Dragichevo between Sofia and Pernik.