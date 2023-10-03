The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church hopes that the Russian Church of St. Nicholas the Miracle-Maker will be opened soon. However that is not within the competence and authority of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC) and the Bulgarian Patriarchate. The statement was made by the spokesman of the Holy Synod Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora on Tuesday.

At its first meeting after the interruption of the liturgical activity of the Russian Church following the expulsion of its officials in a special services raid on 21 September, the Holy Synod supported the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit who, as Metropolitan of Sofia, has sent a letter to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia, regarding the St. Nicholas the Miracle-Maker.