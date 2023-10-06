The opposition Vazrazhdane, Bulgarian Socialist Party for Bulgaria and There Is Such a People (ITN) submitted, to the National Assembly, the first motion of no confidence in the Denkov cabinet over its policy in the energy sector. The three political formations state that with its actions, the government is destroying the industry.

According to the procedure, discussions of the motion of no confidence can begin no earlier than 3 and no later than 7 days after the proposal is submitted, and the vote takes place no earlier than 24 hours after the debates are over. However, the parties which submitted the motion are insisting that an extraordinary sitting of parliament be called, as the National Assembly took a recess because of the upcoming local election. The three parties have a total of 71 MPs, which falls short by far of the 121 votes needed for the vote to be carried.

“We are realists and we realize the chances of this vote are slim to none,” said Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov. Earlier in the day, GERB party leader Boyko Borissov stated GERB would not be the party that will bring down the government.