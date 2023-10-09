The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania held a meeting in the Euxinograd Residence near Varna.

A major emphasis at the talks between Nikolai Denkov, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ion-Marcel Cholaku was placed on the transport, energy and digital connectivity of the region, especially in the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine and Israel.

"Europe can no longer afford to be disconnected, to have no roads linking neighboring countries, to have no energy connectivity and thus to stay dependent on external factors," Denkov said.

The project for a corridor from Thessaloniki through Kavala, Alexandroupolis, Burgas and Varna to Constanta with the possibility of extension to Moldova was also discussed. The idea is to build modern transport, communication and energy infrastructure along the route, which would activate the economic and political ties between the countries involved.

The accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen, as well as the European path of the Western Balkans as a factor of stability in the region, was also discussed.