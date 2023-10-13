The vote of no confidence in the cabinet of Nikolai Denkov was rejected by parliament. It was requested by the opposition - the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There is Such a People and Vazrazhdane, on the grounds of "government failure in the energy sector".

143 MPs voted against the no-confidence motion and 71 voted for it out of 214 who took part in the vote. MPs from GERB, We Continue the Change (PP-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms supported the government.

For the vote to pass, it had to be supported by at least 121 votes in the 240-member parliament.

