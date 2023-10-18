Four Bulgarian sailors from the crew of the Bulgarian bulk carrier Rojen, which is in the Israeli port of Ashdod, will arrive in Sofia by flight from Tel Aviv at 5.15 p.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, three other sailors, who will replace their colleagues onboard the ship, have already departed for Ashdod, Alexander Kalchev, CEO of Rojen's shipowner - Navigation Maritime Bulgare shipping company (Navibulgar), told the Bulgarian National Radio on Wednesday.

Kalchev added that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry helped the transportation of the sailors.

On Monday, Kalchev told BTA that there is no danger to the crew of the Bulgarian bulk carrier in the Israeli port.