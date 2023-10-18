The Council of Ministers Wednesday adopted a five-year National Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism (2023-2027).

The Action Plan was elaborated in line with the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life (2021-2030) of October 2021.

The starting point for the draft National Plan was a nationally representative opinion poll conducted early in 2022.

Bulgaria tapped Norway's experience as one of the first countries to adopt a plan for combating antisemitism, with input from the Norwegian Center for Holocaust and Minority Studies.