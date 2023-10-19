Photo: iStock
There is a serious chance of tensions escalating during the protests
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry calls on Bulgarian citizens to avoid the areas in front of the Israeli and American embassies in Amman, the capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as protests are expected to take place on Wednesday. Bulgarians there should also avoid places where large groups of people gather.
There is a serious chance of tensions escalating during the protests, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Източник: BTA