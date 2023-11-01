"A total of 36 people - Bulgarian citizens and their family members were successfully evacuated today from the territory of the Gaza Strip and are now safe in Egypt. The 37th person has declared his wish to stay," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel said on Wednesday, quoted in a Foreign Ministry press release.

"In a complex and extremely dynamic situation, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Foreign Ministry and the actions of our representations in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv, the evacuation of Bulgarian nationals through the Rafah crossing was successfully implemented, in the first possible group allowed to leave the Gaza Strip. I would like to thank all parties involved in achieving and implementing the crossing," Gabriel added.

All are in good condition. The Foreign Ministry is in constant communication with its representations in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv with a view to providing the best follow-up care for Bulgarians in the current situation.