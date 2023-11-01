Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov is on an inspection visit to Bulgaria's border area with Turkiye, the ministry's press office said on Wednesday. Stoyanov met with the leadership of the Elhovo Regional Border Police Directorate, together with the Director of the Border Police Directorate Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov made a tour along the border line.

Shortly before their arrival in the border area, another incident occurred in which a group of 17 illegal migrants and three drivers - Romanian citizens - were detained after a pursuit in which shots were fired.

The minister and the director of the Border Police later inspected repair work on the fence and border road, which were damaged in the Strandzha disaster in early September.