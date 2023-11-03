Bulk carrier Rojen dropped anchor at the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna on Friday morning, its operator Navibulgar told BTA.

The Bulgarian vessel was in the Israeli port of Ashdod when the war between Hamas and Israel broke out.

Back then, Navibulgar said the crew was out of danger as there was no combat action in the area and the security level in the port was normal. Ashdod is protected by an air defence shield.