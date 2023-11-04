Photo: Archive
The police in Veliko Tarnovo has detained 14 illegal migrants during a vehicle check in the city's Cholakovtsi borough, the Regional Directorate of Interior told BTA on Saturday. The check was conducted as part of a specialized police operation.
Also detained were three foreigners and one Bulgarian national involved in the migrants' illegal transportation across Bulgaria. The identity of the arrested is yet to be determined.
Източник: BTA