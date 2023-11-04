Memorial services in honour of Bulgaria's fallen soldiers were held across Bulgaria for Archangel All Souls' Day, marked by the Eastern Orthodox Church on the first Saturday before the Day of Archangel Michael, November 8.

In Sofia, a memorial service was conducted at the Military Mausoleum - Ossuary. Attending were President Rumen Radev, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev, and the Chief of Defence, Admiral Emil Eftimov. Wreaths of flowers were laid in honour of the soldiers who fell in wars, peacekeeping operations and while performing their duty in peacetime, by the head of State, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, the National Assembly, the Bulgarian Red Cross, and other organizations.

Memorial services were also held in Blagoevgrad, Dobrich, Haskovo, Shoumen, and Sliven, among other settlements. Participating were representative units of the Land Forces, Air Force, Navy, Joint Special Operations Command, Logistics Support Command, and higher military education establishments.