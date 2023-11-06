The results of the Central Election Commission with 100% of the election protocols processed in Sofia show that Vasil Terziev of the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - Save Sofia" received 48.20% or 175 044 votes. 46.89 per cent, or 170 258 people, voted for the candidate supported by the BSP and the coalition, Vanya Grigorova. 4.91% or 17 834 people voted "I do not support anyone".

The Sofia City Election Commission declared Terziev elected mayor. The decision can be appealed to the Sofia Administrative Court within 7 days of the announcement.



In Plovdiv, with 100% of the protocols processed, the GERB-SDS candidate Kostadin Dimitrov won with 54.15% of the vote.



In Varna, with 100% of the protocols processed, the candidate of the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Blagomir Kotsev received 53.06% of the vote.

In Blagoevgrad, with 100% of the protocols processed, the candidate of the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Metodi Baykushev won the local elections with 50.21%, or 13 611 votes.

