Testing of the BG-ALERT system for disseminating messages to warn the population of emergencies and disasters has started, according to the BG-ALERT website.

The first area where the system will be tested is Gabrovo. On Tuesday at noon, citizens with mobile phones that support the Cell Broadcast technology will receive notifications via sound signal and text message. The test message will be received regardless of the mode the phone is in or the service provider. Users will be able to turn off the alert when they receive it.

In the event of an actual emergency, the alert message that citizens will receive will contain a link that directs them to the BG-ALERT website where further information will be posted.

Following Gabrovo, tests will take place as follows:

November 14 - Vidin, Vratsa, Lovech, Montana and Pleven;

November 15 - Veliko Tarnovo, Razgrad, Ruse and Silistra;

November 16 - Varna, Dobrich, Targovishte and Shumen;

November 21 - Burgas, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Yambol;

November 22 - Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia;

November 23 - Kardzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Haskovo.

A nationwide test is planned for November 29.

Due to the specifics of the information systems, on some phones the title of the window where the messages are displayed may read "Alert from the President" / "Presidential alert". The General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection specifies that the alert has no connection with the Presidential Institution and the text is set by the manufacturers of the operating systems.

The purpose of the tests is to verify the functioning of the system and to give the population an insight into the messages and the accompanying behaviour on mobile devices.

The BG-ALERT system complements the national early warning and notification system. A regulation on the operation and use of the BG-ALERT system is currently being drafted and is expected to be officially operational early next year.