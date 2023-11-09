United Group, the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe, announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire Bulsatcom, a direct-to-home satellite television provider in Bulgaria.

The acquisition is part of United Group’s strategy to further expand and strengthen its market presence in Bulgaria. United Group currently operates in eight countries in the region and this latest acquisition will further accelerate the Group’s growth.



Bulsatcom, founded in 2000, is a direct-to-home satellite television provider in the Bulgarian pay TV market. The company currently serves TV and broadband customers, including both residential and business subscribers, through its direct-to-home satellite television, IPTV, and broadband internet services. It also operates its own national fibre infrastructure and retail distribution network.



The closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of all applicable antitrust approvals.



Victoriya Boklag, United Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “The acquisition of Bulsatcom is another important milestone for United Group’s operations in Bulgaria, a key market for our growth strategy. We remain committed to offering Bulgarian consumers the best quality products and services and will continue our investment in infrastructure, content and technology.”



Nikolai Andreev, Vivacom Chief Executive Officer, said: “We know that Bulsatcom went through some difficult times and has been severely challenged in the current economic environment. But we are confident that this transaction is a great opportunity for this business to recover and accelerate its development. By joining the United Group family, Bulsatcom’s customers will receive access to a wide range of benefits including high-quality and innovative products spanning broadband, DTH and 5G technologies. Our investment in the market will drive improvements to current services and customer experience.”

United Group entered the Bulgarian market in 2020 with the acquisition of Vivacom. Since then it has taken a number of significant steps to strengthen its presence and drive innovation in the market. Among United Group’s achievements are developing the biggest 5G network in the country and the rollout of the first 10GIGA fibre network. United Group has also provided Bulgarian consumers with the first 5G unlimited tariffs and access to the award-winning TV platform, EON.



About United Group



Dutch-based United Group is the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe. Active in eight countries, the company has more than 15,5 million users and nearly 15,000 employees. It generates almost €2.7 billion in annual revenues. United Group has the widest network coverage in the region and offers users the most attractive selection of TV content from around the world. Significant investments in digital infrastructure, content and technology ensure the excellence of the products and services it provides to customers. United Group has been majority owned by BC Partners, one of the largest global investment companies, since March 2019.



