At least 50 food products will now have protected, permanently low prices. Among those products there will be bread, milk, meat, dairy and meat products, eggs, fruits and vegetables. They will be offered by most of the largest retail chains that accept such a partnership with the Ministry of Economy. The products will be marked with the logo of the campaign to control the rise in food prices - "Affordable for you".

"The campaign does not aim to affect producers or distributors at a lower level of the supply chain. It encourages trade chains to work more closely with them," the Ministry of Economy notes.

