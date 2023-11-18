Under the influence of a cyclone, the meteorological situation in Eastern Bulgaria will become more complicated. A stormy and temporarily hurricane-like north-northwest wind will blow. It will be cloudy with precipitation, which in most areas, even along the Black Sea, will turn into snow.

A snow cover will form in the Ludogorie region, in Eastern Stara Planina Mountain, in the mountains Strandzha and Sakar, and in the western half of the country there will be no significant precipitation.

The minimum temperatures will be 0°-5°C, slightly lower in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria; in Sofia - about 0°C.

On Sunday, before noon, the precipitation will also stop in Eastern Bulgaria, around noon, the cloud cover there will break and decrease. The north-west wind will weaken and in most of the country it will be strong, and along the sea coast it will still be stormy.

Maximum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, lower in Northeastern Bulgaria; in Sofia - about 6°C.

There will still be some snowfall over the mountains before noon, but around noon the snowfall will stop and the clouds will break. A stormy northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 m will be about 2°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 3°C.