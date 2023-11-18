The average total income for the third quarter of 2023 per household member in Bulgaria is EUR 1,469.45, up by 22.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Over the same period, spending per household member is EUR 1,387.65, an increase of 21.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, National Statistical Institute data show. Food and soft drinks account for the biggest share of household spending - 28.7%, followed by housing costs - 16.1%) taxes and social security installments - 12.7%, and transport and communications - 11.5%.