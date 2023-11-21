The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the 2024 budget. The social partners (government, employers, trade unions) will present their opinion on the overall financial framework, which envisages a 3% deficit, a 4.8% annual inflation and an economic growth of 3%.

On Monday, however, the employer organizations said that they will not approve it. They raised concerns over the sharp increase in sovereign debt, which casts doubts over the economic growth projections. The trade unions said they will support the budget if a wage increase is budgeted for next year.