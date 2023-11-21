Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov told journalists on Tuesday he does not tolerate and does not accept any form of violence against peaceful citizens and police officers.

"Everyone who behaved violently will be investigated and held responsible," Stoyanov said, commenting on a November 16 protest in Sofia, which escalated into violent clashes.

He noted that interior ministers in Europe do not resign after such protests and even after more violent unrest.

"I also want a detailed analysis of all forms of violence committed," Stoyanov said. He pointed to the need for preventive measures against such acts. He said psychologists should work regularly with police officers who are under huge strain.

Stoyanov advised against drawing general conclusions about the Interior Ministry's work based on isolated cases in which police officers exceeded their powers.

He said there may have been paid agents provocateurs among the peaceful protesters in the November 16 events.

Addressing the police officers who oversaw security during the protest, the minister said: "They insulted you, spat at you, tried to provoke you in every way, threw stones and smoke bombs at you, used burning containers to push you back - but despite all provocations, you coped like real professionals and worthy members of the Interior Ministry system."