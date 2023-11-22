Parliament rejected a second no-confidence motion here Wednesday morning against the cabinet of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov cabinet over "the government's inability to guarantee national security and the country's defence". In favour of the motion were 71 MPs, against were 155.

Parliament Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the motion is defeated given that the required minimum of 121 votes out of possible 240 was not collected.

In the re-vote, 63 MPs from GERB-UDF, 58 from Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) and 34 from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) voted against the motion and in favour of the cabinet. In favour of the no-confidence motion against the cabinet voted one GERB-UDF MP, 35 from Vazrazhdane, 23 from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, 11 from There Is Such a People (TISP) and one independent MP.