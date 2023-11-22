Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will participate in the 12th plenary debate themed "This is Europe" hosted by the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, the government press service reported.

Denkov will address MEPs to outline his views on the challenges facing Europe. He will then answer questions from the MEPs and outline his views on the challenges facing Europe.

Before the debate, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel will accompany Denkov in Strasbourg.