Functional tests of the early warning and notification system BG-ALERT will be conducted in the following regions of the country: Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia and Sofia Region on Wednesday. The system will be activated in real time from noon to 12 p.m.

A message containing text in Bulgarian and English will be broadcast. The one-time receipt of the message on mobile devices is expected to be accompanied by a specific sound and vibration, even with silent mode enabled.

BG-ALERT is implemented by the General Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection.