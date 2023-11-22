At its regular sitting on Wednesday, the National Assembly ratified an agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence on the provision to Ukraine of armoured transport vehicles and the corresponding armament and spare parts. The agreement was signed in Sofia on August 8 and in Kyiv on November 13.

The vehicles in question are no longer needed by the Interior Ministry, a report by the parliamentary Defence Committee reads.

The MPs approved the agreement with 131 votes in favour (GERB-UDF, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, MRF, TISP), 49 against (BSP for Bulgaria and Vazrazhdane), and one abstention (BSP for Bulgaria). The ratification was preceded by nearly two hours of debating.