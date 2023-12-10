On Monday the lowest temperatures in Bulgaria will range between minus 3°C and 2°C, for Sofia - 0°C. It will be mostly sunny. There will be fog and low clouds in some lowlands and valleys before noon. Cloudiness will increase in the evening from the northwest. Daytime highs will range from 5°C to 10°C, for the capital city- around 6°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast. The maximum temperatures will reach 7°C-9°C.

Over the mountains there will be moderate northwesterly wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 meters- 5°C, at 2,000 meters- minus 1°C.

On Tuesday there will be temporary increase in clouds from the west, with low chance of precipitation. Maximum temperatures will increase.