Bulgaria participated with its own pavilion for the first time at the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai and the representation was extremely successful, said Bulgaria’s Minister of Environment and Water Julian Popov.

We held 22 events with many international participants and had valuable bilateral meetings, Minister Popov summarized.

''A lot has been achieved in terms of Ukraine's green recovery, in which our country’s leadership role, along with that of Finland and Germany, has been confirmed. Bulgaria has shown results at COP28. Unlike other meetings where we talk about the future, our aim was to show where we are and it turned out that we are in a very good position, as the country is undergoing a great transformation in the whole economy'', Julian Popov noted.