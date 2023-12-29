The Bulgarian military research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) arrived in Ushuaia, Argentina, on December 28, at 03:00 local time, the ship's commanding officer, Nikolay Danailov, told BTA.

After the arrival of RSV 421, an official meeting was held with Andres Dachary, Secretary for the Malvinas Islands, Antarctica, the South Atlantic Islands and Foreign Affairs of the province of Tierra del Fuego. It was also attended by Nestor Rubens González, representative of the Joint Antarctic Command of Argentina (COCOANTAR), Lieutenant-Commander Lucas Acosta, representative of the Argentine Navy and Radko Muevski, Senior Assistant Commander of the RSV 421.

Issues related to ensuring future visits of the ship to Ushuaia, strengthening cooperation in the Antarctic and opportunities for official visits to the Argentine Antarctic bases in the South Shetland Islands, as well as the implementation of joint scientific projects in the field of polar research were discussed at the meeting, Danailov noted.