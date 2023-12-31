Brussels announced late on Saturday that the EU member states have reached an agreement on removing air and maritime internal border controls with Bulgaria and Romania. The decision has been taken by unanimity, following a written procedure. In Sofia, Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel said in a statement that Schengen will be stronger with Bulgaria and Romania. EC President Ursula von der Leyen called the decision "a historic moment for Bulgaria and Romania".

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez is quoted as saying that he is "very pleased that in 2024 air and maritime internal controls between Bulgaria and Romania and the other Schengen countries will become a thing of the past, after 12 years of negotiations". "We are thus continuing to build an ever wider and stronger area of free movement."

From 31 March 2024, there will no longer be checks on persons at EU internal air and maritime borders between Bulgaria and Romania and the other countries in the Schengen area. This date corresponds with the change of the winter/summer schedule set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Following this first step, a further decision should be taken by the Council to establish a date for the lifting of checks at internal land borders.

The announcement by the Council follows a deal between Bulgaria and Romania, on the one side, and Austria, on the other, which was the last country objecting to the Schenegen entry for the two EU member states for reasons related to illegal migration from third countries.

Following the Council's announcement, the Bulgarian Government dismissed claims made in recent days that this country will accept additional conditions related to refugees from Syria and Afghanistan. "Bulgaria is committed to working with Austria and Romania to limit secondary movements in line with European legislation. This includes the rigorous application of the Dublin Regulation and the readmission of people seeking international protection in Bulgaria for whom Bulgaria is responsible. This obligation under the Dublin Regulation has been directly applicable in all Member States since 2013 and is linked to the principle of responsibility of the first State of entry to the EU. The commitment that is being made is to enhance cooperation at an accelerated pace and without unnecessary formalities. Bulgaria will not and cannot accept people for whom it is not responsible," the Council of Ministers said.

EC: A Historic Moment for Bulgaria and Romania

The Commission welcomed the Council decision for Schengen enlargement into Romania and Bulgaria, starting with lifting controls at air and sea borders as of March 2024. "Their accession will boost travel, trade and tourism and will further consolidate the internal market. Discussions on a further decision to lift controls at land borders will continue in 2024. An enlarged Schengen area will make the EU stronger as a Union, internally and on the global stage," the Commission said.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Today marks a historic moment for Bulgaria and Romania. And a day of great pride for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens. As of March, they will be able to freely cross internal sea and air borders, without border controls. This is a major step forward for both countries and for the Schengen area as a whole. Congratulations to Bulgaria and Romania: this great achievement is possible thanks to your hard work, commitment and perseverance. Thanks to you the Schengen area will become even stronger to the benefit of all EU citizens.”

The EC stressed that Bulgaria and Romania are ready to join the Schengen area and points out that it first confirmed that readiness in 2011. "Since then, Bulgaria and Romania have continued to demonstrate that they fulfil the conditions for becoming Schengen members. This was reconfirmed by three fact finding missions at the Bulgarian and Romanian external borders in 2022 and 2023. The Commission also launched pilot projects with Romania and Bulgaria in March 2023 to boost external border management, reinforce cooperation with neighbouring countries and ensure fast asylum and return procedures."

FM Gabriel: Schengen is stronger with Bulgaria and Romania

"With Bulgaria and Romania today, the Schengen area is stronger", Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel said in a statement put out by the Foreign Ministry. "Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area is a national priority and commitment under our Treaty of Accession to the European Union. I thank the governments that have worked to advance this priority. I would especially like to thank Boyko Borissov for his dedicated and consistent work on this issue, the parliamentary groups supporting the government, the Bulgarian MEPs. My position on the issue and contribution to achieving this goal has been for over 10 years - as a member of the European Parliament, of the European Commission, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs," Gabriel said.

She pointed out that Bulgaria demonstrates on a daily basis its key role in protecting the external borders of the European Union and stressed that our country has a strong border control system, which further strengthens the EU's security.

"I thank my team for the difficult negotiations and for going through moments that were sometimes discouraging. I appreciate the convincing results and perfect coordination we had with Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, on whom I will continue to rely," Gabriel added.