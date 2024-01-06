On Saturday, the minimum temperatures in Bulgaria will be between 2 and 7°C, in Sofia - 3°C. During the day there will be scattered clouds. Late in the evening it will rain in the southernmost regions, mainly in the Rhodopes.

The maximum temperatures tomorrow will be from 10 to 15°C, in the capital - 13°C.

Along the Black Sea coast there will be scattered clouds with a strong southwesterly wind. Air temperatures will be up to 13-18°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C.

It will be cloudy over the mountains and rain will fall in the south until the evening. It will snow above 1,800 metres. The temperature at 1,200 m above sea level will be 9°C, at 2,000 m - up to 3°C.

On Sunday cloudy skies are expected in Bulgaria. It will rain over the whole country more significant rain showers are expected in the southwestern regions. A moderate to temporarily strong southerly wind will blow in Central and Eastern Bulgaria.

In the Balkans it will rain in the western parts. It will be windy along the Adriatic coast. Temperatures will remain above the average for the season.

