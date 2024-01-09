Bulgaria will approach the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union with responsibility - to be constructive on issues that are important for the country, but also for the European unity and strength. That was said by Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel during a conference on Tuesday, dedicated to the start of the Belgian Presidency.

“It was written very clearly in the last agreement we had during the Spanish Presidency that in 2024 we should be able to fix the date for the abolition of checks at land borders,” Gabriel explained, adding that everyone could win if Schengen is well-functioning.

Bulgaria will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, as by fighting for Ukraine, Bulgaria is defending EU values and its own security, the Deputy PM explained.