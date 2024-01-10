A delegation of Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence headed by Defence MinisterTodor Tagarev is on a five-day visit to the USA.

Meetings are planned at the US Department of Defense, the State Department, the National Security Council, the US Congress, with the executors of the modernization projects of the Bulgarian Army - the companies Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics Land Systems, etc.

Among the topics discussed will be aid to Ukraine, security in the Black Sea and the strengthening of NATO's Eastern flank.