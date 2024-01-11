Three Bulgarian parties announced the names of the people nominated for constitutional judges.

GERB-SDS party proposes the chairperson of its parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova. The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, pointed out that she has worked actively in nine parliaments and has exceptional legal experience.

Atanasova's nomination will be supported by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, MP Delyan Peevski said.

PP-DB nominated judge Borislav Belazelkov - specialist in commercial law, lecturer and former member of the Supreme Court, for a member of the Constitutional Court.

The candidate of Vazrazhdane party is MP Tsveta Rangelova.