President Rumen Radev met the heads of Bulgaria’s armed forces on Friday. They discussed the current security situation in the Red Sea region and its impact.

The officials talked about the situation of the Bulgarian crew on the two hijacked ships Galaxy Leader and Rouen.

The meeting was held after the US and UK militaries launched strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Thursday. The strikes were launched in response to the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.