The cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States in the field of defence will be developed and built upon, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev said at the second day of his working visit to Washington, the Ministry reported on Friday.

Tagarev met with the US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. During the talks, the bilateral cooperation and the progress Bulgaria has made in the modernization of the Armed Forces were highly praised.

Emphasis was put on Bulgaria's assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the importance of modernization projects for the Land Forces and the Air Force, particular attention was paid to the need to build a regional centre for repair and maintenance of the Stryker armoured combat vehicles in the country.

Security in the Western Balkans and threats arising from developments in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden were also discussed.

Regarding the manufacturing process of the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force, Air Force Deputy Under Secretary for International Cooperation Kelli Seybolt noted that this project is of particular importance to the US and they are working on its implementation just as they are working on the implementation of projects for the needs of their own Armed Forces.

Tagarev held meetings with Congressmen Joe Wilson and Michael Turner, to whom he noted the progress Bulgaria has made in the defence sector. They discussed issues related to Russia's war against Ukraine and the implications for transatlantic security.

As part of his official programme during the visit, Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov held a working meeting with the Chair of the US Armed Forces‘ Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown Jr.

They discussed a wide range of topics of mutual interest in the field of bilateral defence cooperation. They also discussed issues related to the security environment, the measures taken in an allied format to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.