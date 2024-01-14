On Sunday, minimum temperatures in Bulgaria will range between minus 7 and minus 2°C, in Sofia - minus 6°C.

During the day it will be sunny with scattered high clouds. Maximum temperatures will be between 5 and 10°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunshine and moderate south-westerly winds are expected. Air temperatures will be between 5 and 8°C. Sea water temperatures will be 6-9°C.

Over the mountains there will be sun, high clouds and moderate to strong north-westerly winds. Temperatures will be 2°C at 1,200 m and minus 4°C at 2,000 m.

On Monday, maximum temperatures will reach 11-13°C and clouds will be moving in from the west.

