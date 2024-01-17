Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Lord David Cameron, in Davos on Wednesday. Aid to Ukraine and the challenges the country faces were discussed at the meeting.

"Bulgaria will continue to defend its consistent position in support of Ukraine. With the efforts of the three parliamentary groups GERB-UDF, Continue the Change and Movement for Rights and Freedoms, a number of important decisions were adopted. Today, we are once again sending a message of united efforts in dealing with the challenges," said Gabriel.

During the meeting with Lord Cameron, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom and the signed joint declaration were also discussed. A focus of the talks were also the ongoing actions to fight illegal migration, innovation and the possibility of partnership within the framework of the EU programme Horizon Europe, the world's largest programme for science and innovation.