Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev pointed out that he had very serious tasks to complete, focusing on the ongoing strategic review, as well as EU and NATO ministerial meetings and several international trips.

The Minister also said that he was pleased with his visit to the US in recent days, having discussed common security issues and common actions with officials during his meetings there. "We also talked about accelerating the construction of this regional hub for the maintenance and repair of Stryker machines on our territory," Minister Tagarev said.

Later on Wednesday, Tagarev commented on the need for a common policy to increase salaries in the security sector during a hearing at the Parliamentary Committee on Defence. He explained that there are funds earmarked for salary increases, but a unified decision on their distribution is needed. Tagarev expects the increase to be retroactive.

He added that the Defence Ministy has several tens of millions of leva for the renewal of ammunition for the Bulgarian army. Tagarev explained that he was satisfied with the way the ministry's budget for 2023 had been implemented. According to him, the budget has been implemented at 99.7%. In his words, all the funds were spent in compliance with the law.

Commenting on the National Assembly's decision to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, Tagarev said funds were needed to transport them, with an option being tried whereby an allied member of the Ramstein Group (the Ukraine Defence Contact Group) would share the cost. The Minister pointed out that sending the vehicles to Ukraine is a very serious logistical operation.

Lieutenant General Mihail Popov added that it would take about two months to deliver the military equipment.