Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone is expected to begin on January 1, 2025. That was said by the Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev at a briefing after a meeting with Greek Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou on Monday. The two politicians pointed out the good relations between the two countries and that the they were working for even better connectivity.

"Greece supports Bulgaria both for full Schengen membership, which means opening land borders and easing traffic on all land borders, as well as for membership in the Eurozone from January 1, 2025," Vassilev said. "Greece and Bulgaria not only enjoy very good relations, but they are pillars of security in a very uncertain environment," the Greek guest said.