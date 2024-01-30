The lowest temperature in Bulgaria on Tuesday will be between minus 5 and 0°C, in Sofia - about minus 4°C. It will be cloudy. There will be precipitation in eastern Bulgaria and the mountains. Snowfalls will be more significant in Strandzha.

There will be strong northeasterly wind. The highest temperatures will be between 1 and 6°C; in the capital city - around 2°C.

At the Black Sea coast the weather will be cloudy with rain showers, wet snow and strong northeasterly wind. Air temperatures will be about 3-6°C.

In the mountains in Western Bulgaria the weather will be partly cloudy. Snowfalls are expected in the eastern part of the country. The temperature at 1200 m above sea level will be minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - up to minus 10°C.