Nevena Zartova told BTA here on Wednesday that she has tendered her resignation as administrative head of the Sofia Regional Prosecution Office (SRPO). Initially, Zartova did not provide the reasons for this decision and specified that her motives were set out in her resignation.

Also on Wednesday, the SJC reported that the SJC's Prosecutors Chamber, which performs the functions of the Supreme Prosecutorial Council, received a request from Borislav Georgiev, Ivan Stefanov, Mima Kutskova-Damyanova and Todor Kuyumdzhiev to be relieved of their positions as Deputy Administrative Head - Deputy District Prosecutor of the SRPO and to be reinstated as SRPO prosecutors, on the basis of the Judicial System Act.

In their request, the four magistrates have stated that they strongly distance themselves from Zartova's actions and support the efforts of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov to reform Bulgaria's prosecution service.

Sarafov recommended to the Supreme Prosecutorial Council to have Svetlana Mitova, prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecution Office, appointed as the acting administrative head of the SRPO, until a replacement is selected.

The SRPO is the prosecution service with the largest caseload in the country. In order to ensure effective management of its activities until a procedure for the selection of an administrative head is announced and the head takes office, it must be led by a prosecutor with professional experience and authority, Sarafov said in his proposal.

Mitova has been working in the legal system for more than 26 years. Since 2020, she has been a prosecutor in the Supreme Cassation Prosecution Office. She has been recognized for high professionalism.