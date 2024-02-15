Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev will take part in a meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels on February 15, his Ministry said on Wednesday.

The forum will provide an opportunity to discuss key decisions related to strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities in the context of preparations for the upcoming summit in July 2024 in Washington.

Also on the agenda of the meeting will be the equitable sharing of risks and burdens, the implementation of the new Defence Investment Pledge, and the progress on the implementation of the Defence Production Action Plan.

A working meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the defence ministerial level will be held during the Defence Ministers' meeting to discuss long-term political and practical support for Ukraine. The ministers will also consider the implementation of the multi-year programme for Ukraine approved at the Vilnius Summit and Ukraine's annual national programme.