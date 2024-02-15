Photo: Archive
Denkov and Reynders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at the Council of Ministers
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will confer with the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, here on Thursday, a Council of Ministers' press release said. They will discuss matters on the European agenda, including the rule of law and support for Ukraine.
Denkov and Reynders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at the Council of Ministers following their meeting.
Източник: BTA