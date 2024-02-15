GERB Party leader Boyko Borissov conferred here on Wednesday with visiting UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

"Europe's security is a responsibility facing all countries on the continent and only together we can defend our common home. This is the conclusion on which we agreed with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron," Borissov wrote on Facebook.

"We talked about our joint options to support Ukraine against Russia's military aggression," he added.

"As partners in NATO, Bulgaria and Britain have always actively cooperated in the field of security. We discussed an invigoration of our bilateral relationship," the GERB leader wrote. "I also familiarized the British Foreign Secretary with the priorities of the Euro-Atlantic majority in the Bulgarian Parliament for the nine months following the Cabinet rotation. I assured Cameron that Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic focus remains a central priority of GERB," Borissov wrote.